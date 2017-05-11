jueves, 11 mayo 2017 |  503 Service Temporarily Unavailable

Service Temporarily Unavailable

The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to maintenance downtime or capacity problems. Please try again later.

Apache/2.2.16 (Debian) Server at www.lavozlibre.com Port 80
LA VOZ LIBRE

tema Comey

Europa Press
jueves, 11 de mayo de 2017, 06:47

MADRID, 11 (EUROPA PRESS)

WASHINGTON _ Days before he was fired as F.B.I. director, James B. Comey asked the Justice Department for more prosecutors and other personnel to accelerate the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election.

It was the first clear-cut evidence that Mr. Comey believed the bureau needed more resources to handle a sprawling and highly politicized counterintelligence investigation.

His appeal, described on Wednesday by four congressional officials, was made to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, whose memo was used to justify Mr. Comey's abrupt dismissal on Tuesday.

It is not yet known what became of Mr. Comey's request, or what role _ if any _ it played in his firing. But the future of the F.B.I.'s investigation is now more uncertain than at any point since it began in late July, and any fallout from the dismissal is unlikely to be contained at the bureau.

 
 

Comentarios

Comenta esta información

Usuario:
Comentario:
Ver condiciones
Ver términos legales
Código de seguridad:
Copia el código:


Se publicará en breve
 
 
 
enviar  imprimir  enviar 
Pánico en los barones ante una victoria de Sánchez: 'Sería el fin del PSOE'
Rajoy elige el 'plasma' para declarar en el juicio de Gürtel
Margallo propone requisar y destruir las urnas para impedir el referéndum
Varapalo de Bruselas a Uber: victoria parcial de los taxistas
Los 10 presentadores de TV que más confianza transmiten
Paula Echevarría estalla contra '¡Hola!' por su portada

La Voz Libre en tu correo



La Voz Libre on Facebook
        